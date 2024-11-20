South Carolina mother convicted of killing her two sons in car crash denied parole

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The mother who rolled a car into a lake with her two sons strapped inside their car seats has been denied parole.

Susan Smith was found guilty of the murder of three-year-old Michael and 14-month-old Alex nearly 30 years ago and was sentenced to life in prison.

The case garnered national fame during nine days of searches for the boys, who Smith claimed were kidnapped by a black man.

This was Smith’s first parole hearing.