Sources: Lobbyist arrested after sending threatening text

(KSTP) — A lobbyist is in custody after a constituent of state Rep. Jim Nash (R-Waconia) received a “threat of violence” toward the State Capitol on Wednesday.

State representative Nash told law enforcement that one of his constituents got a text message on their personal phone that was “threatening in nature” on Wednesday afternoon.

Sources tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the suspect is a lobbyist.

A spokesperson for House Republicans says the threat was not aimed at any specific lawmaker.

The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

