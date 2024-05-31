Sources: 1 officer dead, another hospitalized, multiple civilians hurt after shooting in Minneapolis

(KSTP) – A police officer has died after a shooting that left several others injured in Minneapolis on Thursday night, sources confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

Multiple sources add that another officer is hospitalized and several civilians are also hurt.

A heavy police presence was gathered along Blaisdell Avenue between West 22nd and West 24th streets starting at around 5:30 p.m. An ambulance was also seen rushing away from the scene with lights activated.

The Minneapolis Police Department confirmed that two officers and four civilians were shot but did not immediately describe the officers’ conditions. Multiple sources confirmed one of the officers died.

A resident in the area told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that she heard five “loud pops,” which she realized were gunshots, and then saw people running from a man with a gun. The woman added that she saw a lot of police officers responding and they were telling residents to stay inside.

Other witnesses have reported hearing dozens of shots, and other agencies were also seen responding to the area.

Police have part of the area blocked off and are asking people to avoid the area. Several squads were also seen at Hennepin Healthcare.

Gov. Tim Walz also weighed in on social media, saying the state is ready to provide any necessary resources.

Officials are expected to give further updates during a news conference at 10 p.m.