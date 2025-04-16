Some tenants have nowhere to go weeks after Waseca apartment collapse

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Some tenants have been left with nowhere to go after their Waseca apartment building partially collapsed a few weeks ago.

Waseca fire and police crews let people into the building again on Wednesday to grab items for more long-term living, but nobody has offered any kind of housing yet.

The former building tenants are being asked to leave their hotels on Thursday, and while some have housing set up, others don’t have any idea on where to go or what to do.

“I have no idea. I keep running into there’s a waiting list, ‘we’re full right now.’ There’s not much around here,” said tenant Lisa Houston.

Meanwhile, Celina Campagna said she has been living with her mother for the time being and is frustrated with the lack of communication from the city.

Even the crisis person for the county has not reached out to us since the day … of the collapse,” Campagna said.

Campagna said she found a place to live but did not go into the building to get her belongings given that she had to sign a waiver.

The waiver essentially had tenants recognize that the building was found to be structurally unsafe, and there was potential risk of injury or even death if they entered it.