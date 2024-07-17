Soles for Souls shoe drive collecting donations through July

Souls for Souls Shoe Drive collecting donations through July

(ABC 6 News) – Local children in Rochester are hoping to make a difference this summer, one step at a time.



Campers participating in Summer of Service through Rochester Community Education are putting on a shoe drive in collaboration with Good in the ‘Hood, a non-profit in the Twin Cities.



Shoes can be placed in bins outside the Friedell Middle School building until July 31. Shoes can also be dropped off at Edison or Northrop.



Team leaders say their goal is 500 pairs by the end of the month. They’re not there yet, so they’re taking all the shoes they can get.



People can drop off shoes of any size, quality or style.



The donations will help provide shoes and funding for people across the Twin Cities and Minnesota. Team leader Mia Strassberg says the children are excited about the difference they’re making.



“There are a lot of people in the area, and just everywhere in the world, who don’t have access to shoes,” Strassberg said. “It’s really important for everyone to have shoes to protect their feet.”



If there’s not a bin at a drop-off location, organizers say shoes can be placed outside the building’s doors. The shoe drive runs through the end of July.