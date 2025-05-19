Soldiers Field Memorial program honors fallen law enforcement tonight

(ABC 6 News) – The SE Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Program will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, May 19.

Because of inclement weather, the program will be held indoors at Christ United Methodist Church (400 5th Avenue SW, Rochester).

The program honors and remembers forty-five officers, deputies, trooper, agent, and a military police

officer who sacrificed their lives for our communities and country.

The list of honorees is available here.

This year’s program will highlight three of those officers, Corporal Travis Bruce of the U.S. Army Military

Police, Officer Eugene Sutton from the Rochester Police Department and Sergeant Richard Waldron of

the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office.

Family or agency members will share their memories of each during the program.

All officers will be remembered in the tradition of placing the roses by survivors and agencies, while a

Joint Services Honor Guard and members of the Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band will handle the military

honors.