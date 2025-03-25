Soldiers Field Memorial Golf Course opens Wednesday in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — The City of Rochester Parks & Recreation Department has announced that Soldiers Field Memorial Golf Course will open Wednesday, March 26.

“Our goal is to provide the best possible playing conditions for all golfers,” said Lead Golf Professional Jeff Gorman via a press release. “Each course has unique environmental factors, including soil conditions and drainage, that determine when they can safely open for play. We appreciate the patience of our golfers as we work to get all courses ready for the season.”

The other three municipal golf courses (Eastwood, Hadley Creek, and Northern Hills) are expected to open soon as weather and course conditions allow.

Golfers can purchase season passes for the 2025 golf season on the City of Rochester website or in person at any golf course clubhouse. Tee times can be booked through the city’s website or by calling the respective course clubhouse.

Rochester Parks & Recreation is encouraging golfers to reserve tee times in advance as early-season demand is expected to be high.