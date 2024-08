(ABC 6 News) — Starting Monday, August 5th, parts of 2nd Avenue SW, 7th Street SW and Soldiers Field Drive will be closed in Rochester.

Traffic to the East Lot will be rerouted to a detour on 1st Avenue SW.

These closures are due to an ongoing utility project at Soldiers Field, which is a project to upgrade Rochester Public Utilities infrastructure. The photo below shows illustrates the closures and detour.