Social Ice Fam Jam hits Peace Plaza

Families and kids enjoyed fun and games for the final day of Social-Ice

(ABC 6 News) – Families and kids got together for a full day of fun at Peace Plaza in Rochester for Fam Jam at Social Ice.

There were a variety of activities on display for the kids such as mini golf, sled dogs and interactive games such as Jenga and Cornhole.

Parents say it was a great way to spend time outdoors on a snowy day.

“It’s been awesome, there’s a lot of stuff right as soon as you walk in, you see all the fun games and stuff for the kids, especially this time of the day. So it’s a lot for us to do and enjoy especially on these colder days,” said Caleb Nelson, a fam jam attendee.

Parents of some excited kiddos say mini golf and toasted marshmallows were some of the favorites of the day.

Social Ice is an annual thing and is set to continue next year.