Snowmaking is underway as ski season is set to start soon

(ABC 6 News) — As temps are dropping and snow begins to fall across the Midwest, skiing and snowboarding season is almost here.

Trollhaugen, a ski resort in Wisconsin, had the snow guns on full blast Tuesday morning as they prepare for the season. The resort is about 100 miles north of Rochester and is preparing to open Wednesday at noon.

Meanwhile, Afton Alps in Hastings, Minnesota, had their snowmaking system operating throughout the night as well. Their opening day is not set yet, but they plan to announce it soon.