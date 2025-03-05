Snow cleanup continues in St. Ansgar

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — After a heavy helping of snow through Wednesday morning, cleanup continued into the afternoon in St. Ansgar and across much of northern Iowa.

Public Works Director Herb Dowse caught up with ABC 6 News over his lunch break, and he said that the winds have been the biggest challenge throughout the cleanup process.

“The wind’s probably our worst enemy right now on our north roads,” Dowse said. “Since last night they probably started piling up outside on 4th street. We bring it to the middle and then we truck it out.”

Dowse says the sun also came out at times to help brighten the spirits of the cleanup crews.