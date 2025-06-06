Sneak peek in new emergency youth shelter

Non-profit group 180 Degrees offered a sneak peek Thursday into the new youth shelter its building in southwest Rochester.

The new shelter is being built on the same ground as the Von Wald Youth Shelter, which has been in service since the late 80’s.

180 Degrees says the new shelter will expand their services by providing more than double the square footage of Von Wald, add four more bedrooms than the old shelter, and give youth staying at the shelter separate spaces for ample privacy from day to day activity.

“The youth need to have their own space,” said CEO Dan Pfarr. “The youth need to have programming spaces, we need to have access to sunlight, outdoor space and this is really a healing facility for youth.

While the new shelter is being constructed, the Von Wald shelter will still be providing services to youth.

A grand opening is set for January 2026.