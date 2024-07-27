Smith and Flanagan endorse Kamala Harris

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Friday, Minnesota Senator Tina Smith and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan endorsed Kamala Harris for president.

The duo highlighted Harris’ pro-choice agenda as a reason why they gave her their endorsements.

They also condemned what they call Donald Trump’s extreme anti-abortion agenda.