Smashing Cancer Demolition Derby at Mower County Fairgrounds rescheduled for next week

(ABC 6 News) — The Smashing Cancer Demolition Derby at the Mower County Fairgrounds has been rescheduled.

It was initially supposed to take place this upcoming weekend, but due to this week’s winter storm, it will now take place on Saturday, March 15.

Pit gates open at 9 a.m. with the silent auction and ticket booth opening at 11 a.m. The derby will begin at 1 p.m.

Proceeds go to the Hormel Institute for cancer research.