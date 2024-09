(ABC 6 News) – Southern Minnesota Rural Area Transit (SMART) will let passengers ride for free on Monday, September 23.

Every passenger across every service in every county will receive a free trip, in celebration of SMART’s 10th anniversary.

SMART serves the Albert Lea, Owatonna, Waseca and Austin areas, including Mower, Freeborn, Steele and Waseca Counties.

All rides are on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information on services, go here.