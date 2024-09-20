Small plane crashes in Shakopee park, 2 injured

(KSTP) — A small plane crashed Friday afternoon in Shakopee, injuring two people, authorities say.

The Shakopee Police Department said the plane crashed at Scenic Heights Park around 12:30 p.m. Two passengers were taken to the hospital. It’s unclear how severe their injuries were.

Officials are advising people to avoid the area of Scenic Heights Park as emergency responders manage the scene. Police said that federal investigators will also be there soon to assist.

Dashcam footage from a Pro Courier Inc. delivery truck captured the moments leading up to the crash.

The plane is seen descending while its fuselage rocks from side to side. The right wing appears to dip straight toward the ground just seconds before impact, but the aircraft disappears behind a stack of equipment in the foreground.

Records from the Federal Aviation Administration indicate the plane is a twin-engine Piper PA-44 Seminole registered to Thunderbird Aircraft Co. in Bloomington.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Thunderbird for comment and is awaiting a response.