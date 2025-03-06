Sledding takes over Judd Park after Rochester snow storm

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Kids were excited to wake up to the new fallen snow in Rochester as several of them had the day off from school.

Once the cleanup concluded, several of them grabbed their sleds, siblings and friends to take advantage of the freshly covered hills. For a moment, Sydney O’Grady was just going to sled in her backyard, but her mom took her to Judd Park.

“That hill is so fast like so scary but when you get down to the hill you just want to do it again.” O’Grady said.

The day on the hill didn’t come without spills off the sled and into the snow. But that didn’t stop people from hiking back up the hill to do it all over again.

There have only been a handful of snowy afternoons this winter season and today happened to be one where Jack Tollefson didn’t have much going on so he spent it with his girlfriend.

“Every other time there’s been like a really good day to sled, I’ve either worked or had something going on so I’m really glad I’ve gotten this extra opportunity to come out here because who knows if we’ll get snow again.”

Kids sledding said homework was on standby and sledding was in full demand.