Skid loader catches fire in field near Eyota

(ABC 6 News) – A grass fire erupted in a field near Eyota on Friday after a skid loader caught fire, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received an assist fire department call around 2:11 p.m. along Highway 42. A skid loader was on fire, and about 10 acres of prairie grass were also engulfed.

Fire departments from Eyota, Dover, and Elgin managed to put out the fire. The skid loader was determined to be a total loss, valued at about $40,000. The cause of the fire appeared to be accidental due to an engine or electrical issue.