Six Vikings named to 2025 Pro Bowl, team’s largest showing since 2009

(KSTP) – A whopping six Viking players have been named as players for the 2025 Pro Bowl, the team’s largest showing in over a decade.

Quarterback Sam Darnold, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., linebackers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel as well as long snapper Andrew DePaola, all made the initial all-star roster.

The last time the Vikings had as large of a showing was in 2009, when Brett Favre, Adrian Peterson and six others helped fill out the NFC team for that year’s Pro Bowl.

Of the six selected this year, three were free agents at the start of 2024, marking their first season as Vikings. Those players include Darnold, Green and Van Ginkel, who are also celebrating their first Pro Bowl nods. Additionally, the Pro Bowl is also Murphy’s first.

In addition to Darnold, DePaola, Greenard, Jefferson, Murphy and Van Ginkel, seven other Vikings players were listed as alternates for the all-star week:

1st Alternate: C.J. Ham, fullback

3rd Alternate: Garrett Bradbury, center

3rd Alternate: Joshua Metellus, safety

4th Alternate: T.J. Hockenson, tight end

4th Alternate: Brian O'Neill, tackles

4th Alternate: Trent Sherfield, Sr., special teams

6th Alternate: Harrison Phillips, defensive tackle

The NFC and AFC teams, coached again by Eli and Peyton Manning, will face off on Sunday, Feb. 2 in Orlando, Florida. The game will air on ABC.