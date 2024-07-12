6 On Your Side: Consumer Confidence, Elevate your Outdoor Space

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Warmer weather and longer days mean more time to enjoy your outdoor space, whether big or small.

The experts at Consumer Reports rounded up some top-recommended summer products and gear to freshen up your yard, deck, or patio for this year’s summer festivities.

Spring cleanup is finished, flowers are blooming, and your grill is ready. Now, sit back and enjoy. The experts at Consumer Reports have some cool products and hot tips to help elevate your outdoor space.

“Think of your outdoor space as an extension of your home. Don’t be afraid to add in some fun details,” says Anna Kocharian, Consumer Reports Editor.

An outdoor rug adds style to your patio, deck, or balcony. But before you spend a lot of money on one, remember that it will face all that summer throws at it – intense sunshine and likely some heavy rain.

“You’ll want to go for something that is made of a synthetic material like polypropylene which is generally easier to clean and maintain and they tend to be fade and stain resistant,” added Kocharian.

An umbrella is a must for adding shade or dining al fresco!

CR recently evaluated patio coolers. These larger-capacity coolers on wheels are designed to stay outside throughout the summer season.

A 80-quart Cuisinart Outdoor Cart kept CR’s beverages cold and is easy to assemble and maneuver.

When the sun goes down, you can keep your yard warm and inviting with string lights like Brightech’s Pro Solar Powered String Lights.

CR also tested smokeless firepits — designed to reduce smoke — and recommends the Cuisinart Cleanburn. It’s easy to clean and great for larger fires and a crowd.

And no outdoor sanctuary is complete without music! This Ultimate Ears Hyperboom is one of the better-sounding portable speakers but it’s pricey!

For half the price and decent sound quality, consider the recommended SONY XG300.

Now, all you have to do is agree on a playlist!