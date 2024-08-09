6 On Your Side: Consumer Confidence, Best headphones for any activity

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — For people who can’t go anywhere without listening to their favorite music, podcast, or audiobook—headphones are a must.

But with so many different types on the market, choosing can be challenging.

Consumer Reports shares advice for choosing the right headphones for you.

Whether you’re heading to the gym for a workout or out of town, if music or other audio is a must, there are headphones for every activity.

“There’s so much finesse in the types that are available today that give most consumers a lot of choices for a wide variety of activities,” said Consumer Reports’ Elias Arias.

When Consumer Reports tests headphones, its experts look at sound quality, fit, and noise reduction. But choosing a pair also involves a lot of personal preference.

“Look for what suits you best, whether it has all the specifics that you need for the kinds of activity that you’re looking to do,” said Arias.

Like traveling—if you’re killing time on a plane or train, you’ll need a great battery life, noise cancelling, and transparency mode features.

CR suggests models from 1More and Sonos.

Taking in the sights or taking a jog? – Look for a pair that can handle exposure from the elements, has a good fit, and offers transparent or ambient mode.

Consider a model from Shokz.

Finally, at the gym, you’ll want headphones with a secure fit, noise canceling because you want to block all that noise around you; one with a great IP rating so when you sweat, it’s not going to damage the headphones.

CR’s likes models from LG and Sennheiser.

CR suggests trying headphones on first, if possible, or at least checking a retailer’s return policy before buying.