Sister of 1 of 5 women killed in Minneapolis crash testifies in trial of Derrick Thompson

(KSTP) – Prosecutors are calling on more witnesses Tuesday in the case against Derrick Thompson, who is accused of killing five women in a crash in Minneapolis nearly two years ago.

Thompson, 29, is charged with multiple counts of criminal vehicular homicide and five counts of third-degree murder.

Sahra Gesaade, Sabiriin Ali, Salma Abdikadir, Sagal Hersi and Siham Adam were all killed in the crash.

Odhowa described, through tears, being woken up by her friend because she had missed several calls from her brother.

“All I remember was the fact that he said [Siham’s] name and I started crying,” she said, adding that she tried calling Siham, but that she didn’t pick up.

Odhowa says she then went to the scene of the crash.

“It felt like a movie; I don’t remember a lot,” she said. “I remember people coming up to me and I went straight to my mom and started hugging her.”

Siham was studying computer science and had made the Dean’s List, her sister said.

Jurors also heard from two medical professionals who were working at Hennepin County Medical Center when Thompson was admitted after the crash. Both testified that despite a fractured pelvis, he declined surgery.

The trial is expected to stretch through this week, and possibly into next week.

Thompson has previously pleaded not guilty to the state charges. He has already been found guilty on federal charges related to guns and drugs found inside his SUV.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has a crew inside the courtroom and will be updating this article throughout the day.

