Single vehicle crash in Freeborn County

(ABC 6 News) – One person is injured following a crash on I-35 in Freeborn County.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happened at 3:29 in Freeman township.

The crash report states, 42-year-old Denaya Clayborn of Des Moines, IA, was traveling south on I-35, when her vehicle left the road and crashed near milepost 5.

Clayborn was transported to Albert Lea Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Glenville Fire Dept and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.