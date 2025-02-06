Single-game tickets for Minnesota United go on sale starting Thursday

(ABC 6 News) — Single-game tickets for Minnesota United’s 2025 season are on sale starting this week.

An exclusive presale began on Wednesday, but general sales are set for Thursday at noon.

Fans can buy tickets to any of the Loons’ homefield games. Exclusive deals will also be available Thursday for subscribers to the Minnesota United email newsletter.

The Loons start their season on February 22 in California against Los Angeles FC. Their home opener is set for March 1 at Allianz Field against Montreal.