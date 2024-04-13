Silent auction in Mason City raises money for first responders

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The community organization Kaitlin’s Heart for Heroes held a breakfast and silent auction Saturday morning to raise money for first responders.

The non-profit works to support members of law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics and dispatchers struggling with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and other mental health issues related to the job.

Saturday’s fundraiser took place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Columbia Club in Mason City.

There were close to 100 items up for auction to the community, will all proceeds going to support first responders.