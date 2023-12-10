Silent auction for veterans in need

American Legion Post 92 in Rochester held a silent auction at Tavern 22 on Saturday to raise money for veterans in need.

There were around 100 items up for bid, donated by local community members and businesses.

All proceeds and leftover items will go directly to veterans in the community.

Legion 92 Commander Gilmore says supporting veterans is what they’re here to do, especially the ones going through a tough time.

“Especially through the holidays, it’s a bad time for some vets, especially if they’re by themselves, but we know who they are and we’ll go out and help them,” said Gilmore.

The goal is not just to raise money for veterans, but also awareness of the issues they face.

Gilmore looks forward to seeing this event grow in the future to help support even more veterans in the community.

American Legion Post 92 encourages any veterans in need to reach out to them, as well as anyone else looking for a way to help others in the community.