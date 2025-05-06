Signing ceremony held at Austin High School for Future Teachers Club

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday, Austin High School held a special event for the teachers of tomorrow.

At 6 p.m., a signing ceremony honored members of the Future Teachers Club. It is made up of students who are planning to study education at the post-secondary level.

The event featured those students signing acceptance letters.

The club is part of Austin’s Grow Your Own grant and helps high school students gain experience and exposure to the world of education.