Sidewalk repair and replacement project begins in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — For those out and about in northwest Rochester, you may notice construction crews hard at work.

It’s part of the sidewalk repair and replacement project started by the city.

A total of 111 pedestrian ramps will be installed or replaced to meet the needs of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

In addition, nearly 20,000 feet of sidewalk will be replaced.

Most of the work is happening near Manor Park and 3rd Street NW.

“We go through and inspect everything for hazards and then we either grind them or replace panels to repair in the hazards,” said Tyler Spies, the manager of the Sidewalk Improvement District Program.

Work is expected to continue through October with a projected price tag of more than $2 million.