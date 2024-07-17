What the Tech? Should you Install iOS 18?

(ABC 6 News) – Apple has just released a beta version of its highly anticipated iOS 18. While the full version won’t be available until the fall, eager iPhone users can get a sneak peek by downloading the

beta. But is it worth it? Let’s take a look at some of the new features and weigh the pros and

cons.

iOS 18 brings a host of exciting new features to the table. One of the improvements is in the

Photos app. The library is now more organized, making it easier to find the photos you’re

looking for. Additionally, iOS 18 can automatically create movies from your photos and videos,

complete with music and transitions that match the beat.

I tested the new movie option (which is similar to creating a slideshow) by choosing last year’s

summer vacation where I took a ton of photos and videos. After selecting the group of photos

which iOS 18 gathered from the date and locations a short movie was quickly created without

me doing a thing. It pulled a song from Apple Music and added transitions when the music

changed. I also had the option to choose my own music and Apple re-edited the movie to match

the song.

I tested this by using dates, people, and even my cat and each time the movie was created in

seconds as if I had done it on my own. The movies are also shareable.

The Control Panel is also more customizable, allowing you to add pages and groups for quick

access to your most-used settings. Personalization extends to the home screen as well, where

you can change the color and size of icons and rearrange them to your liking. Android users are

just shaking their heads at this new feature as they’ve been able to customize the home screen

for years.

Even the flashlight gets an upgrade, with the ability to zoom in and out. And if you have an

iPhone with the action button, you’ll have even more options at your fingertips, such as muting,

turning on focus mode, triggering shortcuts, or recognizing music with Shazam.

Noticeably absent from the beta version of iOS 18 are the AI features introduced by Apple last

month. Some of those may not be included in the public version of the software and will be

added in future updates.

While the new features are tempting, it’s important to remember that this is a beta version. That

means there may be bugs and glitches that could cause apps to crash or other unexpected

behavior. If you rely on your iPhone for important tasks, it might be best to wait for the official

release in September.

However, if you’re feeling adventurous and want to try out the new features early, you can join

Apple’s Beta program and download the iOS 18 beta. Just make sure to back up your phone

first in case you encounter any problems.

To update to the iOS 18 beta, you’ll need to be a member of Apple’s Beta program. You can join

by going to beta.apple.com. Once you’re a member, you can download the beta version and

install it on your iPhone.

The iOS 18 beta is compatible with iPhone Xs and newer models.

iOS 18 promises to be a major update for iPhone users. With its improved Photos app,

customizable Control Panel, and other new features, it’s definitely worth checking out. However,

if you’re not comfortable with the potential risks of using beta software, it’s best to wait for the

official release in September.