Short-term closure of eastbound Highway 14 ramp in Kasson

(ABC 6 News) — Motorists at Highway 14 eastbound and Highway 57 in Kasson will encounter short-term ramp closures July 17-18 when crews pave the ramps, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The Highway 14 eastbound on-ramp from Highway 57 and the Highway 14 eastbound off-ramp to Highway 57 are scheduled to be temporarily closed July 17-18, weather permitting. Crews will work as quickly as possible and the ramps will fully open as soon as the work is completed. Work is expected to be completed during the day. Drivers should use alternate routes during this time.

This work is part of the Highway 14 project that is making the following improvements.

Construct a J-turn at Highway 14 and Dodge County Road 9

Install a high-tension cable median barrier between Dodge Center and Kasson

Resurface pavement between Kasson and Byron

Improve and repair drainage

Rehabilitate the eastbound and westbound Highway 14 bridges over Highway 57. The work includes new end posts, approach panels and expansion joints

Upgrade the Road Weather Information System (RWIS) site near Byron with new pavement sensors and processing unit

To learn more this project, go to MnDOT’s website where you can also sign up for email and text message updates.