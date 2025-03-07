Shoppers boycott Target after eliminating DEI

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Target is facing a boycott by shoppers after the company decided to roll back its DEI policies.

The rollback eliminated hiring goals for minority employees and altered its diversity initiatives.

A church in Georgia launched the boycott, which has now gained tens of thousands of followers.

Target has not commented on the boycott specifically, only saying the company is committed to inclusivity and offers a range of products owned by black and minority vendors.

Sales at Target declined last month, and its projected growth this year is only about 1%.