Shop, Sip, ‘N Stroll returning to Albert Lea with ’80s style

(ABC 6 News) — Shop, Sip, ‘N Stroll is returning to Albert Lea with a retro style.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in historic downtown Albert Lea.

To preview this weekend’s event, ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram sat down with Angela and Matt Moller, who are the organizers of all the fun to be had on Saturday.

Watch the full interview above and click here to learn more about Shop, Sip, ‘N Stroll.