Shootings in Rochester down while homicide deaths increase

(ABC 6 News) – Two recent shootings in Rochester, happening only three days apart, have left the city shaken.

On the heels of these two incidents, Rochester police say shootings in the city have decreased this year, down to 13 from 19 this time last year.

However, actual homicide deaths have increased to its highest number since 2020, when there were five homicide deaths.

According to the BCA Uniform Crime Reports, Rochester saw only one homicide each in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

So far in 2024, there has already been four homicides, which is a 400% increase from the year prior.

RPD hasn’t said if investigators believe the two recent shootings are related and there are not currently any suspects in custody. Police also don’t have descriptions for suspects in either case at this time.

However, police do not think either incident was random, a fact which is reassuring many homeowners in the neighborhoods where these shootings took place.

Others, though, say they don’t feel safe after having a shooting take place so close to their home, in what is usually a quiet neighborhood.

RPD encourages anyone with information on either of these cases to contact them at 507-328-6800.

You can also leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or rochesterolmstedcrimestoppers.org.