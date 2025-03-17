Sheriff’s Office reports three overdose deaths

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office reported three overdose deaths in three days.

On Thursday, March 13, deputies responded to a suspected overdose in the 3800 block of Highway 14 E, Rochester, according to Capt. Tim Parkin.

A man in his 50s was found unresponsive, with drug paraphernalia, and pronounced deceased at the scene around 11:30 a.m.

On Saturday, March 15, deputies responded to another suspected overdose on Cardinal Lane NW, Stewartville.

At about 2 a.m., they located to men in their 30s, both of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

There was drug paraphernalia “in proximity to the deceased,” Parkin said.

Parkin said Narcan, a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses, was administered several times at both scenes.

Both death investigations are open and active.





