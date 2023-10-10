Sheriff’s Office closes investigation into Rochester man’s death; cause undetermined

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office ended its investigation into the death of 39-year-old Wade Andrew Gordon, Jr. Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Gordon Jr. was located near Byron’s City Hall Monday, July 17 — 11 days after his family reported him missing to Rochester police.

According to Capt. Tim Parkin with the OCSO, law enforcement does not suspect foul play in Gordon Jr.’s death.

However, the Southeast Regional Medical Examiner’s Office was unable to determine Gordon Jr.’s cause of death, due to his condition when found.

