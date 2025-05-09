Sheriff Marx asks for AG Bird’s lawsuit against Winneshiek County to be dismissed

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Back in March, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird filed a lawsuit against Winneshiek County.

The lawsuit stems from a Facebook post made by Sheriff Dan Marx on February 4, claiming his office wouldn’t work with federal immigration agencies if “their actions or paperwork are not within constitutional parameters.”

That was when AG Bird threatened to sue unless Sheriff Marx took down the post and replaced it with a retraction.

Sheriff Marx did delete the post but did not post AG Bird’s retraction.

As a result, AG Bird made good on her threat and is now suing the sheriff’s office and threatening to withhold all state funding from the county.

Another step has been taken in that legal battle as Sheriff Marx is asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed.

In a new filing, Marx’s defense says since the Facebook post was taken down, there is no ongoing violation of state law, and that Bird’s office has failed to provide any evidence that Marx has discouraged immigration policy in any way.

The lawsuit has also raised eyebrows in the legal community.

“So, first of all, whether or not the Facebook post is even a violation of the statutes is a question,” said Attorney Sara Riley. “But let’s assume so for the case. Well, let’s assume for the sake of argument that it is okay. So if it is a violation of the code, the bar is already taking the Facebook post out. So there’s really no reason to continue the lawsuit.”

Marx’s defense is also arguing that the sheriff’s statements were correct, or a statement that is protected by the First Amendment.

Marx’s attorneys also want the case moved to Winneshiek County instead of Polk County where it was filed by Bird.

Both Sheriff Marx and AG Bird’s office declined to comment while the lawsuit is pending.