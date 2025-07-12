Shelter in place order issued in Winona County

(ABC 6 News) – A shelter in place order is in effect in the Elba area, according to the Winona County Sheriff.

The sheriff’s office posted this message on their Facebook page, saying:

“There is an incident in progress in the area of Co Rd 26 and Hwy 74, in the Elba area. If you live in that area, please Shelter In Place. Lock doors and windows and do not go outside. This incident does involve a firearm, so please DO NOT come to the area, because you’re curious. As soon as we have an update, we will provide it.”

This is a developing story, ABC 6 will continue to provide updates the moment they become available