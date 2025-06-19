Shelter in place order given for Marion Township; Law enforcement presence at Chester Trailer Park

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has given a shelter in place order for anyone living near 70th Ave SE and County Road 9 in Marion Township on Wed. night.

According to Tim Parkin with OCSO, there is a law enforcement presence in the area of Chester Trailer Park.

Everyone is asked to stay out of the area for safety reasons and to allow law enforcement to safely conduct their jobs.

Everyone living in that area is asked to shelter in place until further notice.

ABC 6 News crews on the scene say law enforcement is armed with assault rifles and are still setting up a perimeter.

It is unclear why law enforcement is in the area.

This is a developing story and ABC 6 News will update this article with more information as it becomes available.