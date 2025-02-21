“Sharp object” confiscated by ALPD, school officials at Albert Lea High School on Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday, a “sharp object” was confiscated at Albert Lea High School.

The Albert Lea Police Department says the offender was a 14-year-old male, and the school acted swiftly upon receiving information and separated the student from the other students and staff.

According to ALPD, the school day was unaffected because of the quick action. ALPD has requested charges on the offender through the county attorney’s office.

It is unknown exactly what the sharp object was.