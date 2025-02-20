Shane Roper’s federal civil case to be stayed until criminal case is complete

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Former MSP trooper Shane Roper’s federal civil case has been stayed, or temporarily paused, according to court documents.

Roper faces several felonies, including criminal vehicular homicide and manslaughter for a crash that killed teenager Olivia Flores.

Related: New details of fatal crash involving State Trooper revealed in search warrant

Related: Flores family files federal suit against Minnesota State Patrol trooper following fatal crash

The federal case, a wrongful death lawsuit, claims Flores’ rights were violated.

Following a verdict in his criminal case, Roper’s civil case will resume.