Shane Roper defense files new documents, argues against submission of evidence revealing previous driving history

(ABC 6 News) – The defense team for a former Minnesota State Trooper accused of causing a fatal three-vehicle crash has filed new documents to the court, arguing what evidence should be allowed to be submitted for trial.

The new documents, filed Friday, April 18, come in response to the state’s April 7 memorandum, which in part provide the court justification to submit evidence of Roper’s previous driving infractions during his time as a state trooper.

Roper’s defense team argues against the use of this Spreigl evidence, which the prosecution argues is necessary to demonstrate Roper’s state of mind while driving his squad car, saying that is not an acceptable basis for submitting Spreigl evidence.

Additionally, the defense says “Spreigl evidence is not admissible to prove a fact that is not in dispute,” and Roper is not disputing the fact that he drove his squad car above the speed limit, or that he collided with the vehicle carrying 18-year-old Olivia Flores, who would later die from her injuries sustained in that crash.

Roper does not claim it was an accident or mistake that he was speeding as he was attempting to conduct a traffic stop at the time, and therefore the Spreigl evidence cannot be used on that basis, either.

Roper’s lawyers argue the state failed to identify a proper exception for admission of Spreigl evidence, and the prosecution must identify the exact disputed fact to which that evidence would be relevant, saying, “Before Spreigl evidence can be submitted, the State must demonstrate that such evidence is necessary to support its burden of proof,” and “this Court should not ‘simply take the prosecution’s stated purposes for admission of the other-acts evidence at face value.'”

The defense team also says the state shouldn’t be allowed to submit evidence that would “serve no purpose other than to fixate the jury on Mr. Roper’s alleged prior driving record – which is not at issue or on trial in this case.”

Finally, the defense argues against the use of Spreigl evidence, claiming it to be “cumulative and unfairly prejudical,” and says the state cannot use this evidence simply to strengthen a weak agrument.

“Spreigl evidence should only be admitted in cases where the State’s direct or circumstantial evidence is weak or inadequate and the Spreigl evidence is necessary to support the State’s burden of proof,” the defense writes. “Spreigl evidence ‘should be excluded where it is merely cumulative and a subterfuge for impugning defendant’s character or for indicating to the jury that he is a proper candidate for punishment.'”

Separately, the defense also argues Ropers actions leading up to that crash on May 18, 2024, should not constitute as “gross negligence” solely on the basis that he was speeding.

The defense specifies Roper had the right of way at the time of the crash, and the driver of the vehicle Flores was riding in entered the intersection against cross traffic, saying, “The Ford Focus driver’s act was tantamount to attempting to beat a speeding train at a railroad crossing, and the sole cause of the decedent’s death.”

A judge has yet to rule on another motion by the defense to change the trial’s venue due to the amount of media coverage, which they argue would prevent Roper from getting a fair trial in Olmsted County.

Roper currently has no future court dates set.