Sgt. Scott retires from Mason City Police Department

Sgt. Scott says goodbye to MCPD

(ABC 6 News) – It was the end of an era in Mason City today. After a 33-year career, Sgt. Greg Scott is retiring from the MCPD.

Sgt. Scott began his career in July of 1991 and was promoted to sergeant less than five years later.

During his time with the department, Sgt. Scott was awarded the Mason City Employee Impact Award for his work in researching and compiling documentation to recognize Railroad Officer Timothy O’Brien’s line-of-duty death in Mason City on October 2, 1893.