Sex offender faces Rochester child solicitation, criminal sexual conduct charges

(ABC 6 News) – A man currently held at the Brown County Jail for soliciting sex from a minor faces new Rochester-area charges.

In October of 2024, Quinten Alexander Lovelady was sentenced to a year in Brown County’s jail.

Lovelady pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and use of a minor in a sexual performance after a Brown County teenager told police they had met over Snapchat and had sex, which Lovelady filmed without her consent.

According to court documents, Lovelady told the minor he was 17. He was 20 at the time.

Additional charges of 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct with a juvenile, child solicitation, and possession of child pornography were dismissed at Lovelady’s Brown County sentencing.

According to new court documents, Lovelady now faces multiple Olmsted County felony charges: 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor; solicit child to engage in sexual conduct; electronic child solicitation; and possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, when law enforcement took Lovelady’s phone while investigating his Brown County case, they discovered messages with a Rochester-area juvenile, as well as explicit images.

According to court documents, law enforcement spoke with another minor who said Lovelady had sex with her when she was 15. At the time, Lovelady allegedly said he was also a teenager.

Lovelady is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Olmsted County Court Feb. 26.

