Sex offender back in custody after escaping St. Peter treatment facility

(ABC 6 News) — A sex offender is back in custody on Friday after escaping from a treatment facility in St. Peter.

Police captured 45-year-old Beau Jacob Zimmer just after 7 a.m. on Friday morning about six hours after he escaped.

A witness spotted Zimmer walking on a highway and called 911. Police say Zimmer cut off his ankle monitor and armed himself with a knife from the facility.