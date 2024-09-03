Sewer smoke testing set to resume in Thompson, IA

(ABC 6 News) — This week, the sewer smoke testing in Thompson, Iowa, will resume.

The testing will take place on Thursday, September 5th. According to a Facebook post that was shared by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the testing will begin in the morning.

The Facebook post also says that if your house fills with smoke during the testing but doesn’t smell like it is actually on fire, call 641-860-1872.

