Several Rochester roads could undergo major repairs

(ABC 6 News) — Nearly a quarter of all roads in Rochester are at least 50 years old and several are in poor condition, according to a presentation from Rochester Public Works to City Council on Monday night.

Repairing these roads will cost millions of dollars, and representatives from Public works say if no action is taken over the next 50 years, more than 300 miles of road will require construction.

A plan to fix these streets and accomplish several other goals was brought to the council, using money from the sales tax.

The street reconstruction plan would require $50 million from the sales tax, and would take five years to complete, according to Rochester City Council member Shaun Palmer.

“We have to plan and if you don’t plan, then it costs you more money. So as water gets in, or as frost gets into the road bed, then it wrecks the road bed,” Palmer said.

Under this plan, five roads are slated to undergo reconstruction, and with every one mile of street revamped, three miles will be reconstructed, according to the presentation given to City Council.

Curbs, gutters, bike lanes and sidewalks will also be upgraded or added where necessary.

Other projects included in the sales tax renewal plan are flood control and water quality, economic vitality and a regional sports and recreation complex.