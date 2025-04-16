Several campers considered total losses after fire at campground in Mineola Township

(ABC 6 News) — At 4:14 p.m. on Wednesday, the Zumbrota Fire Department was dispatched to a report of leaves on fire encroaching on a camper at the Shades of Sherwood Campground in Mineola Township.

As the Zumbrota Police Department was on their way, they noticed the fire was spreading rapidly and requested Wanamingo Fire Department bring water to the site. When Zumbrota police officers arrived, they found multiple campers engulfed in the fire.

ZPD ensured all camper occupants were evacuated, and ZFD began putting out the fire with assistance from Wanamingo firefighters.

The fire was under control by around 5 p.m.

According to ZFD, the fire is believed to have been caused by a discarded cigarette, but it remains under investigation.

No one was injured at the scene, but multiple campers have been considered total losses due to the fire.

Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and Zumbrota Area Ambulance also assisted at the scene.