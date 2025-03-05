Seven people charged with murder of Sam Nordquist have been indicted

(ABC 6 News) — Authorities released an indictment on Wednesday outlining charges against the seven people accused of murder and other crimes for the death of Sam Nordquist, a transgender man from Oakdale, Minnesota, who was killed last month while staying in New York.

The indictment states that the defendants tortured Nordquist from January 1 through February 2. Nordquist’s body was found in a field in Benton, Yates County of February 13.

The defendants are as listed below:

Precious Arzuaga, 38

Jennifer Quijano, 30

Kyle Sage, 33

Patrick Goodwin, 30

Emily Motyka, 19

Thomas Eaves, 21

Kimberly Sochia, 29

The defendants face charges of 1st-degree murder, 2nd-degree murder, two counts of 1st-degree kidnapping, 2nd-degree conspiracy, 1st-degree aggravated sexual assault, concealment of a human corpse, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the indictment, Arzuaga also faces two additional charges of 1st-degree coercion for forcing a seven-year-old and a 12-year-old to contribute to the beating and torture of Nordquist.

The indictment states Nordquist was kept confined, forced to face a wall, constrained, beaten, and sexually assaulted.