Seven people charged with murder of Sam Nordquist have been indicted
(ABC 6 News) — Authorities released an indictment on Wednesday outlining charges against the seven people accused of murder and other crimes for the death of Sam Nordquist, a transgender man from Oakdale, Minnesota, who was killed last month while staying in New York.
The indictment states that the defendants tortured Nordquist from January 1 through February 2. Nordquist’s body was found in a field in Benton, Yates County of February 13.
The defendants are as listed below:
- Precious Arzuaga, 38
- Jennifer Quijano, 30
- Kyle Sage, 33
- Patrick Goodwin, 30
- Emily Motyka, 19
- Thomas Eaves, 21
- Kimberly Sochia, 29
The defendants face charges of 1st-degree murder, 2nd-degree murder, two counts of 1st-degree kidnapping, 2nd-degree conspiracy, 1st-degree aggravated sexual assault, concealment of a human corpse, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
According to the indictment, Arzuaga also faces two additional charges of 1st-degree coercion for forcing a seven-year-old and a 12-year-old to contribute to the beating and torture of Nordquist.
The indictment states Nordquist was kept confined, forced to face a wall, constrained, beaten, and sexually assaulted.