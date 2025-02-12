Recall petition filed against Rep. Duane Quam moves to appellate court; 6 more petitions pending against Democrats

(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: The MN Secretary of State’s office confirmed that a petition calling for 24A Rep. Duane Quam’s recall meets the requirements to move to appellate court.

ABC 6 learned about District 24A voters’ petition to recall Quam on the following basis Feb. 11:

“Representative Duane Quam has committed serious malfeasance during the term of office in the performance of duties of the office as he has been conducting business and voting on legislation at the Capitol during period of no quorum.“

Since then, the Secretary of State’s office has received six more recall petitions in House districts 34B (Melissa Hortman, DFL); 36B (Brion Curran, DFL); 37B (Kristin Bahner, DFL); 48B (Lucy Rehm, DFL); 50A (Julie Greene, DFL); and 50B (Steve Elkins, DFL).

—–PREVIOUS STORY—–

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Minnesota, a petition has been filed with the Secretary of State calling for the recall of Representative Duane Quam.

The petition was filed by a group of voters in House District 24A, which Quam represents.

The voters are calling for Quam’s recall after he and fellow Republicans conducted official business like electing a House Speaker and moving legislation forward without a quorum in the House of Representatives.

ABC 6 News spoke with Rep. Quam on Tuesday, who was surprised to hear of the recall petition and says he was doing the work that he was elected to do.