Sentencing date changed for Albert Lea man convicted in pipe bomb trial

(ABC 6 News) — The sentencing date has been moved back for an Albert Lea man convicted to felony charges relating to a pipe bomb incident at the Freeborn County Courthouse.

Adam Alan Penhollow, 47, was convicted for fleeing police; 5th-degree drug possession–not cannabis or hemp; possession of an explosive/incendiary device; and dangerous weapons–sell or possess suppressor not lawfully possessed.

Penhollow was set to be sentenced on Wednesday, April 2, but that sentencing date has been moved back to May 6.